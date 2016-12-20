District Attorney-elect: Panel to decide if Sandy, Perez will be tried again

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Prosecutors from around the state will help decide if Keith Sandy and Dominique Perez will be tried a second time.

Incoming Bernalillo District Attorney Raul Torrez said Tuesday he’ll get an independent opinion before deciding how to move forward with the high profile case.

“I believe that having prosecutors investigate and potentially charge police officers from agencies with whom they work on a regular basis can do substantial harm,” said Torrez.

Torrez said the panel will include seven prosecutors from seven other district attorneys’ offices. Each will provide a prosecutor to review the evidence in the shooting death of James Boyd and give Torrez a recommendation within the next few weeks.

Perez and Sandy stood trial for the 2014 shooting death of James Boyd in October. After 13 days of testimony, that trial ended with a hung jury and the judge declared a mistrial.

This type of review team is unusual, but Torrez thinks it should be available in more cases. District attorneys from around the state say they plan to work with lawmakers at next month’s session to try and make funding available for that process.

Current District Attorney Kari Brandenburg was not allowed to prosecute the case because it was determined she had a conflict of interest. She handed it off to a special prosecutor.

Both Sandy and Perez were facing second-degree murder charges for the shooting. However, the charges against Dominique Perez were dropped in November.

Although the charges against Perez have been dropped, they can be re-filed. Sandy is still charged.

A judge has already set a new trial date for Perez and Sandy in case District Attorney-elect Raul Torrez decides to retry them.

