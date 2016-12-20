Couple held in Afghanistan seen in new video

FILE - This undated militant file image from video posted online in August 2016, which has not been independently verified by The Associated Press, provided by SITE Intel Group, shows Canadian Joshua Boyle and American Caitlan Coleman, who were kidnapped in Afghanistan in 2012. Officials in Canada are calling for the unconditional release of Boyle and his wife following the release of another video on Monday, Dec. 19, 2016, that appears to show them begging for their governments to intervene with their Afghan captors on their behalf. (SITE Intel Group via AP, File)
TORONTO (AP) — Officials in Canada are calling for the unconditional release of a Canadian man and his American wife following the release of a video that appears to show them begging for their governments to intervene with their Afghan captors on their behalf.

The video, which was uploaded to YouTube on Monday and has not been independently verified by The Associated Press, shows Canadian Joshua Boyle and American Caitlan Coleman, who were kidnapped in Afghanistan in 2012.

In the video, Coleman urges “governments on both sides” to reach a deal for their freedom.

The couple appeared in the video with two children. Coleman has told her family in Stewartstown, Pennsylvania, that she gave birth to two children in captivity.

The video came to public attention through the Site Intelligence Group, which monitors extremist activity online.

