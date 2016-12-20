Convicted serial killer tries to withdraw guilty plea

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP, KRQE) – Convicted killer Clifton Bloomfield has tried to withdraw his guilty plea in the killings of five people in New Mexico.

Attorney General Hector Balderas says he’s not going to let that happen.

Balderas said he argued before Judge Benjamin Chavez on Tuesday that Bloomfield should remain in prison the rest of his life and that his request to withdraw his murder plea should be dismissed without a hearing.

Bloomfield pleaded guilty in 2008 to murdering five people.

He was convicted of killing 37-year-old Carlos Esquibel on Oct. 24, 2005, and Josephine Selvage three days later. He also is accused of killing Tak and Pung Yi on Dec. 4, 2007 and 40-year-old Scott Pierce on June 28, 2008.

Balderas said keeping Bloomfield behind bars is of the highest priority.