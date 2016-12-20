Convicted serial killer tries to withdraw guilty plea

By and Published: Updated:
cliffton bloomfield

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP, KRQE) – Convicted killer Clifton Bloomfield has tried to withdraw his guilty plea in the killings of five people in New Mexico.

Attorney General Hector Balderas says he’s not going to let that happen.

Balderas said he argued before Judge Benjamin Chavez on Tuesday that Bloomfield should remain in prison the rest of his life and that his request to withdraw his murder plea should be dismissed without a hearing.

Bloomfield pleaded guilty in 2008 to murdering five people.

He was convicted of killing 37-year-old Carlos Esquibel on Oct. 24, 2005, and Josephine Selvage three days later. He also is accused of killing Tak and Pung Yi on Dec. 4, 2007 and 40-year-old Scott Pierce on June 28, 2008.

Balderas said keeping Bloomfield behind bars is of the highest priority.

Related Posts

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s