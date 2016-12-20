Caught on camera: Truck damaged after taking on trailer

red truck

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The motive is unknown, but it made a mess in just seconds. Dramatic video from a northeast Albuquerque neighborhood shows a truck causing a lot of damage. That Toyota is no match for a large trailer.

The Toyota Tacoma turns the corner Saturday morning around 8:15 in a neighborhood near Tramway and Candelaria.

Surveillance video from a nearby home shows the unknown driver slowing down a bit, and then hitting the gas in reverse. The truck backs from the road, through a yard, up to a driveway and backs into a large trailer, dragging it a few feet.

The badly-damaged pickup then drives off.

“I just can’t imagine,” said Maria Villa, 89. She and her husband, Fred, 91, say the trailer belonged to a contractor who was working on their home.

“Just as we put a nice roof to make the house look nice for the neighborhood, that happens. It’s kinda sad,” Maria said.

“You’re all shook up, yeah,” said Fred.

The Villa home sustained damage on the side and to their garage. They have insurance, but still have to pay roughly $2,000 out of pocket.

“It’s something that happened. I wish it hadn’t, but it did,” Fred said.

Albuquerque police are reviewing the surveillance video. It’s speculated that the Toyota truck may have been stolen.

The contractor picked up the trailer.

