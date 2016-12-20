Albuquerque police: Man attempts dine and dash with officers inside restaurant



ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man made one of the worst dine and dash attempts in town. Why was it so bad? Because there were four police officers sitting inside the same restaurant.

The group of Albuquerque police officers, while on break, were sitting inside IHOP near Eubank Blvd and Central Ave when they said a 22-year-old man tried to skip out on his check.

According to the criminal complaint, officers spotted Joseph Haughney behaving suspiciously early Monday morning inside the IHOP. Officers said he was pacing back and forth inside the restaurant and randomly stated that he was meeting his aunt there.

“This is what crooks do, they’re not smart,” Ofc. Simon Drobik said. “This guy is trying to rip off a business while officers are on the scene.”

Officers stated as they left the restaurant, they waited in the parking lot. Haughney followed. They knew he ran out on the bill, because the waitress came running out after him. According to the complaint, officers confronted Haughney and that’s when he became irate. They said he started to yell that it was “only $10.”

“$10 to the store probably doesn’t matter, but to the waitress it means everything. She’s looking for a tip obviously. She’s a working person,” Ofc. Drobik said.

Haughney was arrested just a few weeks ago on car theft charges. He’s still behind bars Tuesday night for the dine and dash.