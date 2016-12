ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has identified the man whose decapitated body was found Saturday behind a Walmart as 42-year-old Clifford Miller.

The body was found around 12 a.m. Saturday behind the Walmart at Wyoming and Menaul.

APD says Miller was from McAlester, Oklahoma and recently moved with plans to find work in Albuquerque.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.