Nearly 100 free, temporary parking spots coming to Nob Hill

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Parking in Nob Hill could soon be a whole lot easier.

Tuesday the city rolled out a new initiative where they’ll add almost 100 free parking spots in the Nob Hill area.

The city partnered with businesses who had extra spaces they weren’t using during the day or at night.

Councilor Pat Davis says if people like it, they’ll work to make it permanent.

“We know parking is a challenge sometimes in a cool place like Nob Hill. So, we’re looking for innovative ways without building a big parking lot down the middle of our historic neighborhoods,” said Davis.

Councilor Davis also says the pilot project will help alleviate parking problems in nearby neighborhoods.