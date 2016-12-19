Helping Hands: Giving Back To Our Community

We are all grocery shopping for our holiday meals this week, it is important take a moment to think about your neighbors that might not be enjoying the same food security. KRQE News 13 and FOX New Mexico have teamed up with Albertsons and Dark Horse Wines to bring some holiday cheer to the Storehouse to help those less fortunate. Nancy Keane from Albertsons, Anthony Montoya, from the Storehouse and Jeff Cook of Dark Horse Wines joined New Mexico Living to explain how you can help.

