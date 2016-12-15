In The Kitchen: Eggs Benedict at Kasey

Kasey Armstrong-Lange the Chef and Owner Gary Lange the General Manager of Kasey’s, joined New Mexico Living to make their twist on Eggs Benedict called The Stardust and invite us to New Year’s Day Brunch.
KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.