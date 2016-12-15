In The Arts: Fantasia Fantastica

The magic is in the details at the National Hispanic Cultural Center’s latest exhibition, ‘Fantasia Fantastica’. The show features the works of four artists who take the pedestrian and mundane artifacts of everyday life and turn them upside down and inside out, highlighting how fantasy and imagery inform our daily lives. Jadira Gurule, Curator of the NHCC Art Museum and Artist Rachel Muldez, joined New Mexico Living to talk about the art, artist and details on an upcoming workshop running in conjunction with the exhibition.

