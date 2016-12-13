The Community Calendar: The Gildan New Mexico Bowl

The Gildan New Mexico Bowl is set to kick off the FBS post-season this Saturday with an incredible match-up. The New Mexico Lobos will hit the grid iron against the UTSA Roadrunners, and with each team hungry for a bowl victory, it’s going to be a great day of college football. Jeff Siembieda, The Executive Director of the Gildan New Mexico Bowl joined New Mexico Living with a little pregame and to invite you to the game on Saturday, December 17th at University Stadium at noon. Tickets are available, but going fast.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living