Add soul food to your repertoire of culinary skills with a free workshop this weekend at CNM. We’re learning more this morning, as well as sampling an incredible mac and cheese recipe that is guaranteed to stick to your ribs.
CNM Soul Food
KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.
1 thought on “CNM Soul Food”
To be honest there isn’t much to be done.
I could come up with something as simple as it is and the idea of catering in 2015 is simple and efficient there isn’t much to come up with and the bad thing is that even the true firms managed it and the USA ones and the http://www.ditex.dk do it .
Hope I help.
Cheers.