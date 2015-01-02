Woman charged for dumping gun at MDC

KRQE Staff Published:
Josephine McAllister
Josephine McAllister

ALBUQUERQUE (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman is going to spend even more time behind bars for dumping a gun into the trash right before she was to be booked on other charges.

Authorities say 34-year-old Josephine McAllister had a gun on her when she was arrested last month. She’d been caught with stolen credit cards and was taken to the Metro Detention Center. That’s when officers say another inmate found a handgun in a garbage can and turned it over to jail officials. They say McAllister admitted to having the gun. She has since been booked on additional charges.

Related Posts

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

1 thought on “Woman charged for dumping gun at MDC

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s