Woman charged for dumping gun at MDC

ALBUQUERQUE (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman is going to spend even more time behind bars for dumping a gun into the trash right before she was to be booked on other charges.

Authorities say 34-year-old Josephine McAllister had a gun on her when she was arrested last month. She’d been caught with stolen credit cards and was taken to the Metro Detention Center. That’s when officers say another inmate found a handgun in a garbage can and turned it over to jail officials. They say McAllister admitted to having the gun. She has since been booked on additional charges.