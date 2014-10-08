Feds raid gallery suspected of selling smuggled dino eggs

CEDAR CREST, NM (KRQE) – Federal agents raided a New Mexico-based gallery company last week looking for evidence in a dinosaur fossil smuggling case. The investigation centers around Touchstone Gallery. The company, which sells jewelry, fossils and minerals, has four locations in New Mexico and Arizona.

Agents searched the company’s Cedar Crest headquarters, its Taos location and owner Joe Wilhelm’s Sandia Park home. A federal search warrant application filed in late September and obtained on Wednesday by KRQE News 13 explains why.

In July 2013, Homeland Security Investigations agents were first given a tip that Touchstone was selling Oviraptor eggs at its Sedona location. Months later, agents say they entered the Santa Fe location and spotted a pair of Oviraptor egg clusters for sale, advertised as coming from Mongolia. That caught investigators’ attention. HSI has been returning fossils to Mongolia for the last few years because of that country’s artifact laws.

“Mongolia has what we call a patrimony law,” said HSI special agent Daniel Brazier, while discussing a separate case in July. “It dates back to 1924 and what that is is a law that protects in this case the fossils and the cultural property of Mongolia. It can’t be taken out of the country without certain permissions from the government.”

Federal agents bought a single egg cluster and a double egg cluster from Touchstone for $5,100 in January and met up with Wilhelm to pick up the fossils. Agents came away with the impression that Wilhelm had a different understanding of Mongolian law.

“Wilhelm told your Affiant that he had purchased the Oviraptor eggs in 2009 and in 2010 the Mongolian government placed export restrictions,” wrote HSI special agent John Koski in that search warrant application. “Wilhelm stated that the Oviraptor eggs had been imported into the United States in 2008 by a brother/sister team.”

That set the stage for this month’s raid. According to the search warrant, agents recovered another artifact, a Keichousaurus fossil, from the Taos location. That fossil may have originated from China.

No charges have been filed in the case.

News 13 spoke with Wilhelm over the phone late Wednesday night. He said he had not read the search warrant application and so couldn’t comment on specifics mentioned in it.

“I believe what we’ve done is legal,” Wilhelm said. “We’re doing everything we can to cooperate with [federal investigators].”

Wilhelm also said he was led to believe agents were waiting on analysis of the fossils.

This kind of case has gotten some people prison time in recent years.

Commercial paleontologist Eric Prokopi pleaded guilty in Dec. 2012 to digging up fossils in Mongolia and smuggling them into the United States. He got three months in prison.