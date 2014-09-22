Flooding hits Cimarron, New Mexico

Sandbag - Flooding hits Cimarron, NM

CIMARRON, N.M. (KRQE) – It isn’t just southern New Mexico that’s being flooded. Cimarron in Colfax County is dealing with localized flooding as well.

There are some reports of as much as 5 inches of rain falling in the last 24 hours.

There is severe flooding within much of the village. The streets couldn’t handle that much water at once and a river of mud flowed through the neighborhoods.

People were up throughout the night on Sunday putting sandbags along the street to protect their homes.

The flooding was so bad Monday morning, school had to be delayed.

