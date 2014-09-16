John’s Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

Forecast

An ideal setup will allow for widespread showers and storms across the west. A cold front has now pushed to the continental divide. In addition, Tropical Storm Odile is helping push up moisture as it passes south and west of the state. Flash flood watches are in place across the southwest.

Late Wednesday through Friday, the remnants of Odile will cross through the state. This will lead to more showers and storms. It could also lead to more flash flooding due to the prolonged rainfall across the state.

Storm coverage will back off some over the weekend, but it will take a few days for the weather to completely quiet down across the state.

