ABQ soccer coach behind fatal hit & run

ALBUQUERQUE (KRQE) – An assistant soccer coach at a prominent Albuquerque school is accused of getting behind the wheel high, and killing someone. News 13 has learned vehicular homicide suspect, 21-year-old Cory Lucero, is an assistant soccer coach at Albuquerque Academy, and police have now released the identity of the victim.

Albuquerque Police said Lucero had been drinking and smoking marijuana before he hit and killed 25-year-old Jose Ruiz. Police said Lucero is the driver who plowed into a bicyclist near Highway 528 and Coors bypass Saturday night, then drove away.

“Witnesses say that the vehicle came behind the cyclist, struck the cyclist, the cyclist flew off,” said officer Daren DeAguero, of the Albuquerque Police Department.

Ruiz died on scene. DeAguero said a witness got the driver’s license plate, which led officers to Lucero a short time later. He was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of an accident.

News 13 has learned Lucero was a star soccer player at La Cueva High School. He’s now an assistant coach for the boys soccer C-Team at Albuquerque Academy. He’s coached there since 2012.

“I expect more from people who work with kids, so I would expect that he would stop,” said Kaili Butare. “But I would expect anybody to stop.”

According to police, Lucero’s Toyota pickup had front-end damage when they found him Saturday, but Lucero told the officer he’d hit some bushes.

According to a criminal complaint, police said Lucero later admitted he didn’t see the bike, but felt the impact, then saw the cyclist. The criminal complaint states Lucero told police he was scared, so he drove away.

APD officers said Lucero admitted to drinking a few beers during lunch, and smoking marijuana earlier in the week.

Police reported Lucero performed poorly during a field sobriety test, and smelled of alcohol and marijuana. When he provided a breath test, police said the results were “inconsistent with the impairment observed.” Another officer tested him for drugs, and determined Lucero was “under the influence of alcohol, cannabis, and unable to operate a motor vehicle safely.”

It’s enough to charge the soccer coach with DWI and vehicular homicide.

School officials at Albuquerque Academy did not want to go on camera, but told News 13 Lucero passed a background check when they hired him in 2012. News 13 asked about any disciplinary action the school may take. School officials said they’re still investigating that.

According to online court records, Lucero was arrested a year after he was hired for aggravated assault and battery charges. He’s accused of beating some with a baseball bat, after he found his car damaged. That case is still pending trial.

In this most recent case involving the bicyclist, Lucero was released from jail Monday on a $100,000 cash or surety bond, meaning he had to come up with at least $10,000. He’s expected to appear in court Tuesday.