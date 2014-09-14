Group protests NRA shooting contest

Group protests shooting contest near State Fair


ALBUQUERQUE (KRQE) – A day before the NRA police shooting competition starts, protestors took their message to those heading to the New Mexico State Fair.

There have been several protests against the competition for weeks now. Sunday afternoon, demonstrators, including families of men shot by APD marched near the fair grounds on San Pedro and then held a rally nearby.

Some demonstrators have said the mayor allowing the competition to go on is a slap in the face for those killed by cops.

“It’s been going on for a long – it just gets worse and worse and sometimes you have to draw a line and say – enough is enough and that’s what we’re doing we’re saying enough is enough,” Amalia Montoya said.

The shooting competition starts Monday. The mayor’s office says it welcomes the opportunity to host this competition.

