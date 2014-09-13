Driver ID’d in crash that killed bicylist



ALBUQUERQUE (KRQE) – A 21-year-old man has been charged for running over and killing a bicyclist Sunday night and then taking off.

APD said the crash happened near Highway 528 and Coors Bypass after 7 p.m.

Police said the cyclist, a man in his late 20s, was heading south on Coors Bypass when he was struck by a truck. A witness saw it all and got the license plate number. Police said the plate came back to Cory Lucero.

He was arrested shortly after and police say he appeared drunk. Lucero is now charged with vehicular homicide.

The victim’s name has not been released.