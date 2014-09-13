Driver ID’d in crash that killed bicylist

200x200-alex-goldsmith By Published: Updated:
Cory Lucero
Cory Lucero


ALBUQUERQUE (KRQE) – A 21-year-old man has been charged for running over and killing a bicyclist Sunday night and then taking off.

APD said the crash happened near Highway 528 and Coors Bypass after 7 p.m.

Police said the cyclist, a man in his late 20s, was heading south on Coors Bypass when he was struck by a truck. A witness saw it all and got the license plate number. Police said the plate came back to Cory Lucero.

He was arrested shortly after and police say he appeared drunk. Lucero is now charged with vehicular homicide.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Related Posts

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

1 thought on “Driver ID’d in crash that killed bicylist

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s