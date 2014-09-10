Sheriff Rodella faces accusation from third victim



ALBUQUERQUE (KRQE) – A third person has come forward accusing Rio Arriba County Sheriff Tommy Rodella of pulling them over illegally.

Prosecutors are asking a judge to let them use this as more ammunition in the federal case against him. This alleged third victim isn’t pressing charges against Rodella, but the feds want to use this man’s story as they try to prove the sheriff violated people’s rights and abused his power.

According to a new federal court filing, the now 40-year-old Las Cruces man said sheriff Rodella pulled him over in March 2013 after he passed Rodella’s unmarked SUV.

The man said he was driving on Highway 84 in Rio Arriba County when Rodella turned in front of him and then drove under the speed limit. The man said he legally passed Rodella while doing the speed limit. That’s when the man claims Rodella pulled him over.

Rodella then allegedly questioned the man, saying “do you know who I am?” Then threw his badge at the man and got another deputy to write him a ticket. When the man told him he was going to leave if Rodella didn’t get a marked unit and deputy out there.

The deputy allegedly told the man he was writing him a ticket because “Rodella was his boss.”

Rodella is already facing charges for another alleged illegal traffic stop.

A driver claims Rodella roughed him up this past March after chasing him down. Then another woman stepped forward in the last few weeks claiming the sheriff pulled her over in a questionable stop months earlier, after tailgating her without his lights or siren.

Prosecutors want to use all of the testimony from these people in their case against Rodella.

A judge will have to decide if all of this evidence is admissible.

Rodella’s attorneys plan to challenge it. They have filed their own motions, asking that some things be excluded from trial.

Including the fact that his law enforcement certification has been suspended and that he stepped down from the bench, after allegedly helping a friend get out of jail when he was a judge.