Pumpkins stolen from Portales preschool

PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – Someone took off with four pumpkins from a Portales preschool that the kids had spent months growing. It happened at the Child Development Center at Eastern New Mexico University in Portales sometime over the weekend.

The director says the kids had been nurturing the plants over the last few months and were so amazed by them because the vines sprouted on their own after some kids accidentally dropped some seeds in the spring.

The one pumpkin that wasn’t taken was smashed. One girl drew a picture of what she remembers the pumpkins looking like. The director says the kids are very sad but it has turned into a lesson.

This isn’t the first time the pumpkins have been stolen. When they first started growing in May, someone took one and he center did put up a sign asking people to stay out.

