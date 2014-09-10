Atari dig games will be sold this month

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – The wait for all the vintage Atari video games dug up from a New Mexico landfill is almost over.

“By tonight it’s going to be worldwide that they’re available,” said Atari Event Organizer Joe Lewandowski.

Eight-hundred Atari games that were buried more than three decades ago at the Alamogordo landfill will finally be for sale.

“Eight-hundred sounds likes a lot, but 800 worldwide is not. It’s going to be very rare,” said Lewandowski.

In April, a group of archaeologists dug up thousands of unsold and returned ET game cartridges, confirming the myth that Atari buried its 1982 game after it was dubbed the worst game ever made. Now, that widely criticized game is widely sought after.

“It’s a worldwide phenomenon,” said Lewandowski. “It’s not just something New Mexico. It’s not something just United States. It’s all over the world.”

Places like the Smithsonian, The New Mexico Space Museum and a museum in Rome have all asked to get a piece of the find.

Alamogordo, which owns the games because they came from the city’s landfill, says it’s sending some to museums, but a majority will go up for sale to the public.

“It could be they’re worth $50 a piece or they’re worth $500 a piece, we don’t know. The market’s going to determine that,” said Lewandowski.

While the price is still unknown, officials want to make sure people don’t fall for any Atari fakes online.

An Atari dig original will come with a certificate of authenticity, and I.D. tag and a serial number.

“If somebody is trying to sell you a game that doesn’t have that and says that’s from the Atari dig it’s probably one they stuck out on the driveway and drove over it and said here you go,” said Lewandowski.

The City of Alamogordo says they hope to start auctioning off the games in the next two weeks.

The city still hasn’t figured out the details of that auction.

A documentary on the Atari dig will be released on Xbox next month.