Campaigning on pot poll question begins

ALBUQUERQUE (KRQE) – A day after Bernalillo County Commissioners voted to put a poll question on reducing pot penalties on the ballot, people are already starting to campaign for it. However, not everyone is happy about it and they’re speaking out.

While some democrats said they’ll start advertising to voters soon, republicans are still trying to fight Bernalillo commissioners on putting pot advisory question on the ballot.

The advisory question is basically a poll. It would not put any new laws on the books, but will only ask Bernalillo County voters if they want to see marijuana possession penalties reduced.

Democrats at Progress Now New Mexico said they will likely start campaigning for voters to say yes to the poll question by the end of next week. That means signs, political flyers and more.

They think about $160,000 people will vote in November.

Meanwhile, New Mexico’s Republican Party said it hasn’t officially taken a stance on decriminalizing marijuana yet.

The state’s GOP chairman said campaigning on the measure doesn’t interest them at this point. They’re more upset by the fact that commissioners are putting a non-binding poll question on the ballot.

“We all know that this is situation that’s going to wind up in the legislature and that’s where it should be and then from there, depending on their decision as to where it goes from there” Republican Party Chairman John Billingsley said.

“It really gives we think Bernalillo County the opportunity to lead in New Mexico on an issue that’s taken over a national narrative for a long time and we see moving quickly” Pat Davis with Progress Now NM said.

The secretary of state now has Bernalillo County’s proposed November ballot. The department is trying to figure out how to get all of the measures on there.

They are expected to finish that by the end of this week.

Two republican city councilors and a county commissioner who oppose putting the poll questions on the ballot are holding a news conference Tuesday.

