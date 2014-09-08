Murder victim’s family faced with big bill

Update from APD on September 10, 2014:

APD tells us Detectives attempt numerous numbers to contact the Vigils and cannot touch base with them. On August 9th, Detectives locate a number for Gerald Vigil Jr and call him to let him know that Ms. Vigil’s daughter was located and safe. Later that afternoon, Mr. Vigil calls detectives back and asks about the car. The car was registered to Ms. Vigil and Marcos Delgado, Mr. Vigil had no right to it at this point because Marcos was alive and it was registered to him. At no point did Mr. Vigil tell us that his name was signed on the Title. Due to the fact that the vehicle was still registered to Marcos, if he wanted to retrieve the car he would need to go through the courts. At this time APD gave Mr. Vigil numbers to both City Risk Management and our Victim Advocates so he could see if they could assist him in retrieving the car. On August 27th, APD says Mr. Vigil calls and tells detectives that his name is on the Title and wants his car. Through research, detectives confirm that Mr. Vigil’s name is signed on the Title and contact the tow company. The tow company confirms this and states they will release the car to Mr. Vigil, but storage fee’s need to be paid. Mr. Vigil calls back and tells us he doesn’t have the money for the tow fees.

On September 1st, APD says it began looking into getting the Investigations Division to pay for Mr. Vigil to get his vehicle out of the tow yard. This is not something the detective had the authority to do, so the detective was running it up the Chain of Command for approval. APD is still waiting for approval to pay for the car storage.

ALBUQUERQUE (KRQE) – A month after a young mother was murdered outside an auto shop, her family can’t believe what they are hearing. Her car was towed from the murder scene, and now they are getting a big bill to get her car back from the tow-yard.

Police had her car towed for safekeeping and the crime scene was cleared up, but the victim’s family claims APD didn’t tell them that for weeks and that now it is going to cost them hundreds of dollars to get it back.

“You could smell the cologne. Car smelled just like her,” said Gerald Vigil of his daughter, 27-year-old Anna Vigil.

Albuquerque Police said her ex-boyfriend, Marcos Delgado, rammed Anna’s car, then shot her three times as she sat in the driver’s seat outside an auto detailing shop near Candelaria and University last month.

On top of coping with his daughter’s murder, now Gerald said he is getting the runaround trying to get her car back.

“Look at the situation. That’s why I want to know… Can’t somebody help us?” Gerald asked.

Police said when they finished processing the murder scene the night of the shooting, they couldn’t leave the car in the business’s parking lot.

So, they had it towed to a tow-lot for safekeeping, but Gerald said APD didn’t let him know until weeks later.

By then, he said the towing company wanted nearly $500 for keeping it in storage that long.

“I want my daughter’s car back, but if they would have called me two or three days after the fact, I might have been able to get the money,” Gerald said. “I don’t have it now. That’s a lot of money.”

An APD spokesperson said police are trying to work with the family as best as they can. They said they understand the horrible trauma the family went through and they have been in the process of trying to see if they can cover the costs.

Vigil said that would help, but he’s still concerned this could happen again to someone else.

“Come on, man. Look at the graphic… situation,” Gerald said. “My family’s distraught.”

APD couldn’t confirm if it did in fact take weeks before they notified Gerald about the car being towed.

Police said the victim’s ex-boyfriend, Delgado, shot and injured three others at the scene last month.

Delgado had a violent confrontation with police four days later when, they said, he fired at officers before fatally shooting himself.