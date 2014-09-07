Home Depot road rage suspect faces judge

ALBUQUERQUE (KRQE) – The accused shooter in a recent road rage incident in Albuquerque was given strict orders by a judge Sunday.

It happened Thursday at a Home Depot store on Montano and I-25.

APD says a fight between two drivers led one of the men getting out of his car with a handgun. According to a criminal complaint, the man with the gun was Jack Hill.

Police say the second driver stayed in his truck and ran over Hill. At some point, a shot went off, but it’s not clear when.

“While the case is pending, you are not to possess any weapons,” said Judge John Duran. “If you have any, you’re not to posses any.”

Police say Hill suffered a shoulder injury after being run over. Police are trying to track down the other driver who was driving a Ford pickup truck that may be purple. Those with any information are asked to call APD.

1 thought on "Home Depot road rage suspect faces judge

