Police continue search for hit-and-run suspect

By Published: Updated:
Police continue search for hit-and-run suspect

ALBUQUERQUE (KRQE) – Deputies are still looking for a driver who critically injured a man in a road rage incident.

Surveillance video shows the drivers in the Blake’s parking lot near Coors and Arenal on Sunday evening.

After words were exchanged, Jose Cuervo got back in his black truck and the driver of the white truck rammed him.

Cuervo got out, grabbed onto the truck, and was dragged. When he lost his grip, he was run over by the other driver.

His family says he’s suffered severe head injuries. Deputies are still trying to find the driver of the white truck.

“Obviously, the injuries the individual sustained from this altercation – no matter what they are – are not going to be worth getting into in altercation because of the way someone else was driving,” said Sgt. Aaron Williamson of BCSO.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

The white truck will have front end damage. It lost its bumper at the scene.

Related Posts

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

1 thought on “Police continue search for hit-and-run suspect

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s