Police continue search for hit-and-run suspect

ALBUQUERQUE (KRQE) – Deputies are still looking for a driver who critically injured a man in a road rage incident.

Surveillance video shows the drivers in the Blake’s parking lot near Coors and Arenal on Sunday evening.

After words were exchanged, Jose Cuervo got back in his black truck and the driver of the white truck rammed him.

Cuervo got out, grabbed onto the truck, and was dragged. When he lost his grip, he was run over by the other driver.

His family says he’s suffered severe head injuries. Deputies are still trying to find the driver of the white truck.

“Obviously, the injuries the individual sustained from this altercation – no matter what they are – are not going to be worth getting into in altercation because of the way someone else was driving,” said Sgt. Aaron Williamson of BCSO.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

The white truck will have front end damage. It lost its bumper at the scene.