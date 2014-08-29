Attorney accused of embezzling from client

Published:
Cody Kelley
Police charged Cody Kelley with embezzlement for allegedly stealing $130,000 from a client.

ALBUQUERQUE (KRQE) – Police are looking for an Albuquerque attorney who they say won a big lawsuit for his client but kept the money.

Police charged Cody Kelley with embezzlement for allegedly stealing $130,000 from a client who had been awarded the money.

Police say Kelley deposited the money into his checking account instead of giving it to his client. They say it had all been spent in just three months.

A warrant has been issued for Kelley’s arrest.

This isn’t the first time Kelley has been in trouble. Back in 2006, he resigned from the New Mexico Lottery Authority Board after he was charged with aggravated DWI and leaving the scene of a crash.

Those charges were later dismissed.

