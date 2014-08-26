County takes responsibility for election flub

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Sandoval County elections officials are taking full responsibility for the 2012 voting debacle in Rio Rancho.

In court last week county officials say they failed to supply Rio Rancho with adequate voting equipment.

Thousand of voters had to wait for as long as 5 hours.

Former Sandoval County Clerk Sally Padilla had blamed the problems on the secretary of state saying they did not give her all of the equipment she requested

Secretary of state lawyers say they are pleased the county admitted to the mistake. But there is still a lawsuit against the county over the debacle.

Election candidates and a voter filed the lawsuit last year asking for the county to make it easier for citizens to vote.

Testimony in court indicates the county had discriminated against Rio Rancho voters since 2004.