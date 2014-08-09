APD: Shooting was the result of domestic violence



ALBUQUERQUE (KRQE) – There are new leads Saturday in the Northeast Heights deadly shooting. Police are still looking for a man they are calling the shooter who left one person dead and three others injured.

Police are now calling it a fit of jealous rage that sparked Marcos Delgado, 46, to open fire. They have recovered the black Charger they believe the shooter was driving, in the 700 block of Tokay in northeast Albuquerque, but they are still looking for Delgado. The car has been sealed and towed pending a search warrant.

Chief Gorden Eden says the woman that Delgado killed was his ex-girlfriend, 27-year-old Anna Vigil. According to the arrest warrant, she started seeing someone new about a year ago, and when Delgado found out he wanted revenge.

Eden says Vigil was in the parking lot of an auto detail shop on Vassar in northeast Albuquerque talking to her new boyfriend through her car window. According to the arrest warrant, that’s when a black Dodge Charger pulled into the parking lot and struck him, knocking him down.

The boyfriend told police the man inside the car was Delgado and that it was Delgado who took out a black handgun and shot at him several times. The man wasn’t hit but he said he heard more shots and saw that Vigil had been shot inside her car.

The medical examiner says Vigil died from three gunshot wounds.

Chief Eden says the boyfriend took off running around the building and heard more gunshots.

Three women and a dog inside the business were shot through the door.

Eden says that’s when Delgado sped off, driving recklessly, in his charger. He says the police department quickly enlisted the help of New Mexico State Police, Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI, Homeland Security Investigations and the U.S. Marshals Service.

“One of the reasons we involved so many agencies right away, is in the event he did flee the state of New Mexico, that we would have the involvement of the United States Marshals Service, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Homeland Security Investigations,” Eden said.

The three women shot in the business are all expected to survive, as is the dog. One woman has been released from the hospital. One of the victims is also pregnant but according to the arrest warrant, the fetus was not harmed.

Police say Delgado is still considered armed and dangerous and you should not approach him.

They ask that Delgado turn himself in and that anyone who sees him should call police immediately.

APD says they’ll have more information after they process evidence and interview witnesses.