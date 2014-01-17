Man in jail after attacking cops

ALBUQUERQUE (KRQE) – The man accused of assaulting two police officers Thursday night is now in jail.

Officers rushed out to a domestic violence call at a home near Tramway and I-40 Thursday.

Witnesses say two officers knocked on a door and Anthony Abeyta went after them, hitting one in the head.

Both are OK.

The woman at the house was badly hurt and is still in the hospital.

Police Tased and arrested Abeyta, who’s now facing a number of charges including attempted murder and battery on a police officer.