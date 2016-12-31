Police searching for missing 13-year-old Santa Fe girl
The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance locating 13-year-old Dulce Alexandra Monterroso from Santa Fe.
New Mexico prepares for New Year’s Eve celebrations
There’s plenty to do in New Mexico for New Year’s Eve – from glamorous dinners to dance parties to a classic Chile drop.
Top 10 feel-good New Mexico stories of 2016
The year 2016 has come to an end. While the year had its problems, there were many great stories that came out of 2016. Here is a quick look…
Albuquerque police searching for 6 missing, endangered children
The Albuquerque Police Department says a mom took her six kids and is on the run from police Friday.
State police crack down on drunk drivers during the holidays
State police officers said drunk drivers continue to be a point of frustration, because alcohol-related accidents can be avoided.
Planned Parenthood asks judge to halt Texas Medicaid cuts
Planned Parenthood has asked a federal judge to stop Texas from cutting it from the state’s Medicaid program, which the nation’s largest abo…
Officers killed in the line of duty rose in 2016
The number of police killed in the line of duty rose sharply in 2016, driven by shootings of police around the country, most notably ambushe…
F. Ross Johnson, former CEO of RJR Nabisco, dies at 85
F. Ross Johnson, the former RJR Nabisco CEO depicted as the epitome of corporate greed in the best-selling book and movie “Barbarians at the…
A look at some of 2016’s most inspiring sports moments
We watch sports to see who wins and loses, but also to be inspired — and 2016 offered plenty of examples of the latter.
US issuing new rules to curb illegal fishing, seafood fraud
The Obama administration is issuing new rules it says will crack down on illegal fishing and seafood fraud by preventing unverifiable fish p…