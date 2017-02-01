I-40 reopens after hours-long standoff with armed woman
Interstate 40 is back open and a woman is in custody after a suicide threat forced police to shut down I-40 for more than 3 hours.
Air Force base: 1 killed, 1 injured in New Mexico training accident
Officials at Holloman Air Force Base say one person was killed and another injured in a training accident on a military range in southern Ne…
Former student remembers woman who died after crash caused by accused thieves
Almost two weeks after 14-year-old Shaylee Boling was killed by a pair of suspected car thieves, KRQE News 13 has learned her mother, who wa…
New Mexico man accused of showing up drunk to court
After a man with a history of DWI charges was accused of showing up to court drunk, the judge let him go.
National security adviser puts Iran ‘on notice’
President Donald Trump’s national security adviser says the administration is putting Iran “on notice” after it tested a ballistic missile.
Man pleads guilty for fatal DWI crash, plans to sue Sandia Casino
A man who killed his passenger in a drunk driving crash after being kicked out of Sandia Casino for causing a disturbance has pleaded guilty…
Santa Fe mayor gets more security after sanctuary debate
Four police officers stood guard outside the Santa Fe mayor’s office during a recent meet-and-greet, a measure officials say was taken large…
Workforce Solutions ordered to temporarily end cap on probes
A state judge has ordered the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions to end a $10,000 cap on investigating claims of wage theft.
New Mexico releases draft monitoring plan for mine spill
New Mexico is updating a long-term plan for monitoring the effects of a 2015 mine waste spill that fouled rivers in three Western states.
Commercial vacant building ordinance goes before planning and zoning committee
Two Albuquerque City Councilors are still pushing for a proposed city ordinance on run-down vacant buildings.