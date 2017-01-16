Cell phone video shows chaotic scene inside Cottonwood Mall
Cottonwood Mall was business as usual Sunday, a big difference from the scary situation that happened Saturday night.
Mail thieves strike twice in one Northwest Albuquerque neighborhood
Mail theft, a federal offense, has taken place again in Northwest Albuquerque.
Powerful Texas storm delivers damaging winds, heavy rain
A powerful storm system has unleashed strong winds and torrential rains across much of Texas, knocking out power, damaging homes and floodin…
Pedestrian fatally struck by car near Santa Fe identified
New Mexico State Police have released the name of a pedestrian who was killed north of Santa Fe.
Kyrgyzstan: Cargo plane crash kills 37, destroys village
A Turkish cargo plane crashed Monday in a residential area just outside the main airport in Kyrgyzstan, destroying half of a village and kil…
Monday’s Morning Rush Video, 5 Facts: Lawmakers prepare for upcoming legislative session
What you need to know before you go Monday, January 16, 2017.
Kristen’s Monday Morning Forecast
MONDAY: Patchy fog is reducing visibility across central and eastern NM this morning – be sure to reduce your speed and use your low beams i…
Budget crisis steers legislative agenda in New Mexico
New Mexico lawmakers are confronting budget shortfalls, frustration over a weak economy, and concerns about violent crime and school perform…
Obama speaks on Israel, Trump in last White House interview
The increase of Israeli settlements has “gotten so substantial” that it is inhibiting the possibility for an “effective, contiguous Palestin…
Events scheduled to commemorate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Celebrations will be held across the country and here in New Mexico to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.