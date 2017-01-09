Suspected getaway driver due in court after fatal officer-involved shooting
The woman accused of being the getaway driver for an armed robber who was shot and killed by Albuquerque police this weekend is due in court…
APD: Man killed by officers was suspect in string of armed robberies
An armed robbery suspect is dead after at least one APD officer shot and killed him late Saturday night during an “altercation.”
John’s Monday Afternoon Forecast
A quick hitting winter storm will scrape the northern part of the state through tonight. The hardest hit areas will be the San Juans of Colo…
Slain Orlando officer was married mother of 2, deeply committed to community
Master Sgt. Debra Clayton was shot and killed near a Walmart in Orlando, Florida, early Monday. She leaves behind a husband and two children…
New Mexico rekindles efforts to reinstate death penalty
A Republican state lawmaker in New Mexico is reviving efforts to reinstate the death penalty as an option for convicted killers of police, c…
Local soap shop grows from kitchen to store front
The key to success for any business is to have a passion for what you’re doing.
Community a model for pursuing, using federal funds
A northern New Mexico village is a model for accessing federal funding, leading to new jobs along with a grocery co-op, vineyard and one of …
Farmington police seek suspect in weekend shooting
Authorities in Farmington are asking for the public’s help tracking down a suspect in a shooting Sunday morning.
Today in History: January 9
Today is Monday, Jan. 9, the ninth day of 2017. There are 356 days left in the year.
US had near record heat, costly weather disasters in 2016
With steamy nights, sticky days and torrential downpours, last year went down as one of the warmest and wildest weather years on record in t…