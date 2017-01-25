UNM President suspends event fee for controversial guest speaker
Milo Yiannopoulos is a controversial conservative writer who draws crowds wherever he speaks and protesters too; and this weekend he’ll be a…
New Mexico lawmaker wants to make animal cruelty a felony
A state lawmaker wants to make animal cruelty a felony. The law would crack down on some of New Mexico’s worst pet owners.
Lobo Women come from behind to beat Utah State 68-58
It was a good win for Lobo Women’s Basketball on Wednesday night at Utah State, as they came from behind to win 68-56.
Immigrant advocates protest Trump’s immigration policies
Immigrant advocates gathered in protest Wednesday, after President Donald Trump put his pledge to re-shape U.S. immigration policies into ac…
Surveillance catches man trying to open car doors in Albuquerque neighborhood
An Albuquerque community is on edge after a man was caught on surveillance cameras lurking in their neighborhood.
Coach Neal proud of his team after 4th straight win
Lobo Men’s Basketball is now 13-8 overall and 6-3 in Mountain West Conference Play after defeating Utah State on Tuesday 74-61.
ART officials remind drivers fines double in construction zone
The Albuquerque Rapid Transit project has led to lots of impatient drivers, more drivers breaking the law, and those who obey the law caught…
Man shot during attempted burglary now accused of rape
After he was shot by a homeowner during a botched burglary, the suspect begged a judge to let him out of jail. Eventually he got his wish, a…
Mark’s Wednesday Evening Forecast
A northerly flow will keep temperatures cool across New Mexico for the next three days. Highs will top out in the high 30’s with mostly sunn…
Chris Hemsworth video shows actor at New Mexico Tech
Actor Chris Hemsworth seems to be popping up all across New Mexico lately.