One person in custody after Valencia County woman shot dead
Valencia County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating the death of a Valencia County woman.
Rio Rancho teen has created and sold apps online since he was 11
Tim Bonzon isn’t your average teenager. “He seems to have a real knack for technical things,” said Debbie Bonzon, the mom of 14 year-old Ti…
Four arrested in Valencia County after failed attempt to bust friend out of jail
Four people are behind bars for trying to bust their buddy out of the Valencia County Detention Center.
Trump ban blocked, spokesman says Iranian woman back in US
An Iranian engineer is returning to the South Carolina city where she works thanks to the opening created when a federal court suspended Pre…
Long layover? How about a workout at an airport gym?
Work out while waiting for your flight? That’s an option now at Baltimore Washington International Airport, where the only gym at a U.S. air…
Police find man dead after shots fired in southwest Albuquerque
Police have responded to southwest Albuquerque on a call of shots being fired.
Lady Gaga dedicates her Super Bowl concert ‘for everyone’
Lady Gaga said she hopes her Super Bowl halftime show will celebrate “inclusion” and the “spirit of equality” during a time of national divi…
Health department reports first flu-related deaths in NM
State officials are reporting the season’s first flu-related deaths in New Mexico.
Lawmakers consider options for cavern that could collapse
Measures moving forward in the Legislature deal with a cavern that could collapse under Carlsbad.
Marathon bombing survivor engaged to man who saved her
A woman who lost her leg in the Boston Marathon bombing is now engaged to the firefighter who saved her.