Hundreds of thousands of women protest against Trump
Wearing pink, pointy-eared “pussyhats” to mock the new president, hundreds of thousands of women massed in the nation’s capital and cities a…
Chris’ Saturday Evening Forecast
Our storm system is moving and it’s wake will be more wind along with chilly temperatures. The wind will continue to be an issue tonight i…
Police: Suspect confessed to crash that killed teen
Police say one of the suspects in the stolen vehicle crash that claimed the life of an Albuquerque teen has been arrested.
Advertisement
CYFD releases review of Victoria Martens’ case
Newly released documents reveal exactly why the Children Youth and Families Department was called to check on Victoria Martens and her broth…
Suspect in fatal crash that killed Sandia High student sees judge
The woman accused of crashing a stolen van into a family’s car won’t be getting out of jail anytime soon.
Thousands join Albuquerque rally on women’s rights
Saturday morning, thousands of people from all over the state joined the women’s march at Civic Plaza in Albuquerque.
Flights planned over Arizona, New Mexico for wolf survey
Biologists plan daily flights over forested areas of eastern Arizona and western New Mexico in late January and early February to conduct an…
Scientists at Alabama university set sights on the moon
The University of Alabama in Huntsville is aiming for the moon with a $237 million proposal to NASA.
One suspect in custody from ambush style attack
It was a tense morning for Albuquerque police today when two men shot at an officer during a DWI stop.
Women’s marches planned Saturday in Albuquerque, Santa Fe
Hundreds of women are expected at Albuquerque’s Civic Plaza Saturday morning for a local version of the Women’s March on Washington